PolySwarm Achieves Market Cap of $8.54 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $11,212.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

