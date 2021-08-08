Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0281

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 122.8% higher against the US dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $127,080.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00819237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,482,830 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.