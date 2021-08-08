PowerPool Trading Up 20% This Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002930 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.