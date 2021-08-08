PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 374,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Earnings History for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

