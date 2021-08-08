PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 374,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.