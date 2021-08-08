Prasanna Dhore Sells 2,001 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $253.83 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

