Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.62 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

