Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.62 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
