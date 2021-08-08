Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 49,980 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,324,439 shares of company stock valued at $32,572,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.