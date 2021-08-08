Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of OneSpan worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 139.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 186.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 68.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 480,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

