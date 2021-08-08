Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 317.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

