Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at $8,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexander’s stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.74. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

