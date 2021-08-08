Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,380 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.