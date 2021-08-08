Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 46,600 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.55 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

