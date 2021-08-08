Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,882 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of NETGEAR worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,467 shares of company stock worth $3,440,066. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

