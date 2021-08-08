Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

