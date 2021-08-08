Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Primo Water updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.88 on Friday. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,417,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,607,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

