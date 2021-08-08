Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,191 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Sanmina worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 78.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 47.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

SANM opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

