Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,649 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

