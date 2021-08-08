Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,649 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $5,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $53.39 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.