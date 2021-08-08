Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2,583.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $12,427,308. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

