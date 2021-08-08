Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 202,858 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 453.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

