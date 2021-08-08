Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 334,669 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 801.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of WSFS Financial worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.