Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth $235,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 28.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IDEX by 48.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.53. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

