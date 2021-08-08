Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 29.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

