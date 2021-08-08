Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,548 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

