Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 654,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 284,051 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,916,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67.

