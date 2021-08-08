Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDEX stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

