Profound Medical Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PRN opened at C$20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 21.34. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$16.79 and a one year high of C$36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.83.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

