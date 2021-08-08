Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PRGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 316,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

