Propy Price Tops $0.27 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Propy has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $93,824.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00101779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040288 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

