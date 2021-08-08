ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 26,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,292 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $42.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,151 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

