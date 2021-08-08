ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €11.20 by Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

