ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PBSFY stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

