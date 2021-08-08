Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TARA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.