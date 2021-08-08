Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $124.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.94 million and the lowest is $121.70 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $107.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $489.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 214,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,767. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.32.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

