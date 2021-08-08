Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £774.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.67.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

