Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PLSE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

