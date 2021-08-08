Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Earnings Results

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 1,641,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,946. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $245,974. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

