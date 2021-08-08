Pylon Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for $169.96 or 0.00382613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $31,101.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00130767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00150765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,279.60 or 0.99684660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00794851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance launched on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.