Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Dot Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

