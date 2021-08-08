Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Roku, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $391.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

