Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Issued By Scotiabank

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.75.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.