Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

OXY stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $20,657,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

