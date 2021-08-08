Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Issued By KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.