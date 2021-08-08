Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

