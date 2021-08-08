Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Decreased by Oppenheimer

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BWA. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

