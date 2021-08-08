Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $57.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

