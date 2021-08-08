Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

