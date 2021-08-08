Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,871.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $4,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

