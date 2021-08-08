QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.63

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

