Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.